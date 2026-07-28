Rule One Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,001 Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,001 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. Lowe's Companies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rule One Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $211.49 on Tuesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.40 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $215.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.94.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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