Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,590 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.6% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.08 and a 200-day moving average of $185.28. The company has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $102.02 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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