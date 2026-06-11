Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,652 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,627 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Rush Enterprises worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 238,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,173,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,743,000 after buying an additional 326,917 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 225,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $577,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,220.67. The trade was a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.67 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises's payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

Further Reading

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