Rush Island Management LP Has $17.14 Million Holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Rush Island Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,514 shares of the company's stock after selling 103,813 shares during the quarter. Curbline Properties accounts for about 1.1% of Rush Island Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rush Island Management LP owned about 0.63% of Curbline Properties worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Curbline Properties by 110.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,176,015 shares of the company's stock worth $133,489,000 after buying an additional 2,714,859 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Curbline Properties by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,342,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,687,000 after buying an additional 2,365,894 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,414,000 after buying an additional 577,037 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,778,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,966,000 after buying an additional 562,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 425,331 shares of the company's stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares during the period.

Curbline Properties Price Performance

Shares of CURB stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $63.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.25 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 16.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio is 219.35%.

Key Curbline Properties News

Here are the key news stories impacting Curbline Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Curbline reported second-quarter FFO of $0.31 per share , above the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.30 and up from $0.26 a year earlier. Curbline Properties Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

Curbline reported second-quarter FFO of , above the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.30 and up from $0.26 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue increased 52.9% year over year , while reported EPS of $0.31 substantially exceeded the $0.04 consensus estimate, signaling stronger-than-expected results for the period. Curbline Properties Earnings Report

Quarterly revenue increased , while reported EPS of $0.31 substantially exceeded the $0.04 consensus estimate, signaling stronger-than-expected results for the period. Positive Sentiment: The company provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $1.24 to $1.26 . The outlook gives investors a clearer earnings framework and supports the positive reaction, although the reported consensus comparison appears inconsistent across sources. Curbline Properties Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of . The outlook gives investors a clearer earnings framework and supports the positive reaction, although the reported consensus comparison appears inconsistent across sources. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also assessing the quality of the earnings beat through operating metrics, including how key performance measures compared with Wall Street forecasts and year-ago results. Key Metrics for Curbline Q2 Earnings

Investors are also assessing the quality of the earnings beat through operating metrics, including how key performance measures compared with Wall Street forecasts and year-ago results. Negative Sentiment: For the first six months of 2026, net income attributable to Curbline fell to $10.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, from $20.9 million, or $0.20 per share, in the prior-year period. This decline may temper enthusiasm despite the strong quarterly figures. Curbline Properties Second Quarter Results

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Curbline Properties from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CURB

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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