Rush Island Management LP Invests $7.04 Million in Sonida Senior Living, Inc. $SNDA

Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:SNDA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 218,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,036,000. Sonida Senior Living accounts for about 0.5% of Rush Island Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rush Island Management LP owned approximately 0.46% of Sonida Senior Living as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Sonida Senior Living during the first quarter worth $45,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $50,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NFSG Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sonida Senior Living from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonida Senior Living in a report on Monday. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sonida Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sonida Senior Living from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sonida Senior Living from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDA

Sonida Senior Living Price Performance

Sonida Senior Living stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.75. Sonida Senior Living, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.06.

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $122.63 million during the quarter. Sonida Senior Living had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonida Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonida Senior Living news, Director Benjamin P. Harris sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $93,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,957.72. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.30% of the company's stock.

Sonida Senior Living Profile

Sonida Senior Living NYSE: SNDA is a publicly traded company that owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company’s core business centers on providing housing and care services for older adults, with an emphasis on assisted living, memory care and related supportive services tailored to residents’ needs.

Sonida’s communities combine residential accommodations with on-site services such as personal care assistance, medication management, dining programs, social and recreational activities, and clinical oversight.

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