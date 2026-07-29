Rush Island Management LP Purchases 2,226,821 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,860,742 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 2,226,821 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty accounts for approximately 9.2% of Rush Island Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rush Island Management LP owned approximately 4.18% of Kilroy Realty worth $137,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,131,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34,820.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,756,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $103,014,000 after buying an additional 2,748,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $98,805,000 after buying an additional 1,846,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,948,000. Finally, Situational Awareness LP bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore upgraded Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at $535,550.40. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 15,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $597,082.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,892 shares in the company, valued at $524,978.68. This trade represents a 53.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,958. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Kilroy Realty News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kilroy Realty this week:

Positive Sentiment: FFO exceeded expectations: Second-quarter Nareit-defined funds from operations were $0.92 per diluted share, slightly above the $0.90 consensus estimate, although down from $1.13 a year earlier. Kilroy Realty Tops Q2 FFO Estimates

Second-quarter Nareit-defined funds from operations were $0.92 per diluted share, slightly above the $0.90 consensus estimate, although down from $1.13 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook was maintained: Kilroy affirmed full-year Nareit-defined FFO guidance of $3.49 to $3.63 per share, broadly in line with the analyst forecast of $3.58. Kilroy Realty Second-Quarter Results

Kilroy affirmed full-year Nareit-defined FFO guidance of $3.49 to $3.63 per share, broadly in line with the analyst forecast of $3.58. Positive Sentiment: Leasing and capital recycling provided support: The REIT signed approximately 376,000 square feet of leases and completed previously announced residential asset dispositions for $202 million in gross proceeds. Management also cited improving commercial real estate fundamentals and growing demand in its West Coast markets. Kilroy Realty Q2 Earnings Call Transcript

The REIT signed approximately 376,000 square feet of leases and completed previously announced residential asset dispositions for $202 million in gross proceeds. Management also cited improving commercial real estate fundamentals and growing demand in its West Coast markets. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend was maintained: Kilroy declared and paid its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per common share, supporting income appeal but offering no new catalyst.

Kilroy declared and paid its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per common share, supporting income appeal but offering no new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Net income and reported EPS fell sharply: Net income available to common stockholders declined to $19.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, from $68.4 million, or $0.57, a year earlier. The reported EPS figure was well below the $0.90 consensus estimate cited by several reports. Kilroy Realty Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Net income available to common stockholders declined to $19.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, from $68.4 million, or $0.57, a year earlier. The reported EPS figure was well below the $0.90 consensus estimate cited by several reports. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and occupancy remained pressured: Revenue dropped 6% year over year to $272.4 million, while the stabilized portfolio was 77.0% occupied and 81.5% leased at quarter-end. These figures reinforce concerns about near-term office demand and earnings growth.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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