Rush Island Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,598,287 Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,598,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $30,735,000. Sabra Healthcare REIT comprises approximately 2.1% of Rush Island Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rush Island Management LP owned 0.63% of Sabra Healthcare REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,430,016 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $671,045,000 after acquiring an additional 481,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,052,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $481,755,000 after acquiring an additional 98,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 7,303,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $138,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $132,949,000 after acquiring an additional 198,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $97,378,000 after acquiring an additional 447,528 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.6%

SBRA opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $22.77.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Healthcare REIT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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