Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,060,593 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 66,619 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Digital Realty Trust worth $319,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 43.0% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC cut Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $190.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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