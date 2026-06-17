Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,519,439 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 71,304 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of General Motors worth $205,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 45.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in General Motors by 69.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.12. General Motors Company has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,862,007.38. The trade was a 63.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 598,149 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,358. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

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About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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