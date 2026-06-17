Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,882 shares of the company's stock after selling 112,105 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $175,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.30. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $193.05. The company has a market cap of $287.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here