Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,713,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 667,625 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Welltower worth $503,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,466,264,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 955.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,513,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,765,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,744,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,994,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,154,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,516,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,285,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Stock Up 0.5%

WELL opened at $213.82 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.97 and a 12 month high of $221.68. The company has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.41 and a 200 day moving average of $201.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James Financial set a $226.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Welltower from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.25.

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Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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