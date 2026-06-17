Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,207,550 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 126,678 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $201,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.17. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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