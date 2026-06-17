Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,635 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 137,609 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $168,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $270.66 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $254.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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