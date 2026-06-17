Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,822 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 274,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Amphenol worth $193,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in Amphenol by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its position in Amphenol by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $371,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,938 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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