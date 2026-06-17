Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $904.21 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 234,739 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Tesla worth $904,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 8.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $404.66 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 371.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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