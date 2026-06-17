Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,056,396 shares of the company's stock after selling 102,179 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $143,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in CocaCola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 207,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,480,004. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $84.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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