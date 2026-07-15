RWWM Inc. Sells 28,659 Shares of Polaris Inc. $PII

RWWM Inc. cut its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,961 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,659 shares during the quarter. Polaris comprises 3.5% of RWWM Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RWWM Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Polaris worth $48,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Polaris by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 87.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,937 shares of the company's stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,201.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,018 shares of the company's stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Polaris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Stock Up 0.9%

PII stock opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.25. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Polaris's dividend payout ratio is -34.69%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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