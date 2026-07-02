Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,484 shares of the company's stock after selling 337,918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,322.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RYAN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz purchased 3,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,890.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 4,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $134,595.24. This represents a 287.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 117,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,524.28. This trade represents a 6.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 130,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $795.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Ryan Specialty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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