Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,051,257 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 312,323 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 5.91% of Ryanair worth $2,241,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 76.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Zacks Research cut Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore raised Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Ryanair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ryanair

In other news, CEO Eddie Joseph Wilson sold 21,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $548,290.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,001.26. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 12,562 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $326,737.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $632,147.04. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,397.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.0%

RYAAY opened at $56.98 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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