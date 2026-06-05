Ryder System, Inc. $R Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,554 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 21,914 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Ryder System worth $30,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,292 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $317,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Ryder System by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ryder System by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,117 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $157,111,000 after acquiring an additional 62,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,338 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $166,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,658 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $163,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Up 1.9%

R stock opened at $265.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.91. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.74 and a 12 month high of $265.59. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Ryder System's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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