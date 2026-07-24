Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,584 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 40,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $59,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHP. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,333 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $128.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.82 and a fifty-two week high of $132.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio is 126.65%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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