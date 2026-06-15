S Squared Technology LLC Grows Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,373 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor comprises about 10.2% of S Squared Technology LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.26% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $26,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 310,945 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $22,879,000 after buying an additional 50,889 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 151,372 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 621,156 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $45,711,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,505,129.91. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,578,674.56. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $144.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.40. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LSCC. Wall Street Zen cut Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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