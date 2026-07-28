Go Pro
→ A 50-year dollar arrangement just ended - what it means for you (From Golden Portfolio) (Ad)tc pixel

Saba Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in BTC Development Corp. $BDCI

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
BTC Development logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Saba Capital Management cut its BTC Development position by 22.8% in the first quarter, selling 119,873 shares and retaining 405,127 shares worth approximately $4.05 million, or 1.33% of the company.
  • Several institutional investors initiated positions in BTC Development during the fourth quarter, including Periscope Capital, Wealthspring Capital, Highbridge Capital Management and Picton Mahoney Asset Management.
  • BDCI shares were nearly unchanged at $10.07, while the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.05. The stock carries a consensus “Sell” rating, and BTC Development remains a blank-check company without an identified acquisition target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BTC Development.

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of BTC Development Corp. (NASDAQ:BDCI - Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,127 shares of the company's stock after selling 119,873 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.33% of BTC Development worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDCI. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BTC Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in BTC Development in the fourth quarter worth $3,346,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTC Development during the fourth quarter worth $4,943,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTC Development during the fourth quarter worth $3,004,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BTC Development during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

BTC Development Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BTC Development stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28. BTC Development Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

BTC Development (NASDAQ:BDCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised BTC Development from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTC Development

BTC Development Profile

(Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. To date, our efforts have been limited to organizational activities as well as activities related to this offering. We have not identified any acquisition target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any discussions, directly or indirectly, with respect to identifying any acquisition target.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTC Development Corp. (NASDAQ:BDCI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BTC Development (NASDAQ:BDCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BTC Development Right Now?

Before you consider BTC Development, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BTC Development wasn't on the list.

While BTC Development currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines