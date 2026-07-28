Saba Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in The Campbell's Company $CPB

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 556.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,406 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 267,372 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Campbell's worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Campbell's by 14.2% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 211,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell's in the first quarter worth about $61,261,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Campbell's by 59.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Campbell's by 10.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 711,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 68,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell's during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Campbell's from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Campbell's from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Campbell's from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Campbell's to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell's from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Campbell's

Campbell's Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Campbell's stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The Campbell's Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Campbell's had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.12%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Campbell's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

About Campbell's

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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