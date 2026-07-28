Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings $GDS

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its position in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in GDS were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in GDS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company's stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GDS

In related news, VP Yixin Qian sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,991.25. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Qing Ye sold 37,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,354,036.74. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.99% of the company's stock.

GDS Stock Down 0.8%

GDS stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.41. GDS Holdings has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.56. GDS had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 23.83%.The company had revenue of $426.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GDS Holdings will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of GDS from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler set a $36.00 price target on GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised GDS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded GDS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDS

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

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