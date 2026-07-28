Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report) by 183.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795,447 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,162,985 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of Newell Brands worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 79.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,062,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 470,631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,010.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,892 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Newell Brands Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio is -41.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 464,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,672,016.40. This trade represents a 17.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,901.50. This trade represents a 99.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,750 shares of company stock valued at $812,396. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report).

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