Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $14.02 Million in TaskUs, Inc. $TASK

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,088,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,016,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 2.31% of TaskUs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 39.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,431,000 after acquiring an additional 435,892 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in TaskUs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,011,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth $16,325,000. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $11,253,000. Finally, Dalton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $11,174,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TASK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TaskUs in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TaskUs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TASK

TaskUs Stock Performance

Shares of TASK stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $531.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.68 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

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