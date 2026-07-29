Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $803,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,779 shares of the airline's stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in American Airlines Group by 818.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 212,892 shares of the airline's stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 189,720 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,448.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 159,634 shares of the airline's stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 153,369 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,653,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 2.7%

AAL stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 56,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 969,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,442,594. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut American Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Read Our Latest Report on AAL

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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