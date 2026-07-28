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Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. $OXLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Oxford Lane Capital logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,852,145 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $18,114,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.04% of Oxford Lane Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 79.6% in the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $764.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $19.05.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Oxford Lane Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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