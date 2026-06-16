Saber Capital Managment LLC Invests $3.18 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Saber Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,156 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Saber Capital Managment LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 191,966 shares of company stock worth $16,963,968 in the last 90 days. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $369.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average is $361.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.00 and a 52-week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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