Saber Capital Managment LLC Invests $7.84 Million in Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS

Saber Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 505,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,836,000. Marcus comprises 6.5% of Saber Capital Managment LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Saber Capital Managment LLC owned 1.65% of Marcus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Marcus by 656.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,761 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marcus Price Performance

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. Marcus Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.23 million, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. Marcus had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marcus Corporation will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marcus's dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Marcus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Marcus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Reade Evans sold 7,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $146,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,801 shares in the company, valued at $872,051.04. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS - Free Report).

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