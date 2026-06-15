Sachem Head Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM

Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,795,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,465,000. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up approximately 3.5% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 4.75% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts: Sign Up

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTM opened at $2.81 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company's 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $828.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on GTM

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, Director Domenic Maida bought 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $238,831.20. This represents a 70.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $40,849.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares in the company, valued at $451,238.64. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ZoomInfo Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ZoomInfo Technologies wasn't on the list.

While ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here