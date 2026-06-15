Sachem Head Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Sachem Head Capital Management LP lessened its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585,000 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 565,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 4.8% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of CVS Health worth $205,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $101.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.68.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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