SageGuard Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,801 HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,411,395. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total value of $4,126,931.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,171,357.94. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.1%

HCA opened at $477.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $510.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.43 and a 12 month high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp set a $503.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $537.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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