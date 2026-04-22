SageGuard Financial Group LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $386.42 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $388.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 357.80, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $397.26.

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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