SageGuard Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,951 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,760,000. International Business Machines makes up 1.6% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $253.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $237.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $220.72 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $248.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $298.81.

View Our Latest Report on IBM

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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