SageGuard Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company's 50-day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.11.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research lowered BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,156.60. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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