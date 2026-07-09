Sageworth Trust Co Buys Shares of 16,434 TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the company's stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company's stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.33.

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TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.3%

TotalEnergies stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.14. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $49.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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