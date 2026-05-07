Sageworth Trust Co Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 169.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $827,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $741,457,000 after acquiring an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $695.71 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $476.78 and a twelve month high of $695.93. The business's fifty day moving average is $614.21 and its 200-day moving average is $615.41.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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