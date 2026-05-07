Sageworth Trust Co Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,572,681,000 after buying an additional 442,164 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,494,568,000 after buying an additional 5,098,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,695,757,000 after buying an additional 609,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,802,068 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,337,007,000 after buying an additional 58,993 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 24.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,176,870,000 after buying an additional 464,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $927.22 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.11 and a 1 year high of $930.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $753.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.31. The company has a market capitalization of $427.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $890.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,375 shares of company stock valued at $42,494,287. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here