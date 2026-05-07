Sageworth Trust Co Has $600,000 Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co's holdings in RTX were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in RTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after purchasing an additional 799,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,174,194 shares of the company's stock worth $3,543,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,642,723 shares of the company's stock worth $1,278,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after buying an additional 846,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $176.93 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.60. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $126.03 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $238.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.59.

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Key Headlines Impacting RTX

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RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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