Sageworth Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,973 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $49,997,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,942 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $247.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day moving average is $250.83 and its 200 day moving average is $235.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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