Sageworth Trust Co Takes $1.83 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 44,772 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,060,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,907,000 after acquiring an additional 380,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $357.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE GE opened at $356.30 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $246.75 and a 1 year high of $382.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business's 50-day moving average is $327.82 and its 200 day moving average is $316.58.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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