Sagil Capital LLP Buys New Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,854 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $6,495,000. Copa makes up about 1.5% of Sagil Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP owned 0.13% of Copa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 657.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,786 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Copa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,573,570 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $543,432,000 after buying an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 14.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,537 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 33.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,675 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 26,158 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth $3,809,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CPA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $212.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.30.

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Copa Stock Up 8.0%

NYSE CPA opened at $138.80 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $156.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.73. Copa had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Copa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA NYSE: CPA is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

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