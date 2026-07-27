Saia, Inc. $SAIA Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,986 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 22,263 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.71% of Saia worth $159,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,524 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $1,505,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Saia by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,040 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $441.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $493.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $462.72.

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Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $423.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.13. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.32 and a twelve month high of $494.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $444.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.39.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $806.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.08 million. Saia had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.84%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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