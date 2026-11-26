Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Free Report) by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,290,943 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,850,088 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of SailPoint worth $46,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 5,361,087 shares of the company's stock worth $109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,162 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,350,462 shares of the company's stock worth $88,575,000 after acquiring an additional 195,561 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,173,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,050,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint by 26.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,292,000 after purchasing an additional 521,463 shares during the period.

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SailPoint Price Performance

NASDAQ SAIL opened at $22.87 on Thursday. SailPoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.08. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 52,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,041,121.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,626,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,055,969.51. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 23,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $460,563.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,268,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,998,409.81. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 524,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,000 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SailPoint from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on SailPoint from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAIL

About SailPoint

SailPoint Technologies is a cybersecurity company focused on identity security. Its software helps organizations manage and govern digital identities and control who can access applications, data and other technology resources. The company's offerings include its Identity Security Cloud platform and IdentityIQ software. These products support tasks such as identity lifecycle management, access requests, provisioning and access reviews, helping organizations apply security policies across cloud and on-premises environments.

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