Salesforce Inc. $CRM Holdings Decreased by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,135 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 26,781 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $45,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 24,056.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $12,552,896,000 after buying an additional 47,189,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,182,951,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in Salesforce by 924.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,883,610 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,605 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $6,019,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,891 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,672,684 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $5,211,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $171.20 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $170.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.20. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.32 and a 52 week high of $274.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is 20.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Salesforce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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