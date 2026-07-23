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Salesforce Inc. $CRM Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • Sei Investments Co. increased its Salesforce stake by 29% in the first quarter, adding 210,088 shares to bring its total to 933,983 shares, worth about $174.3 million. The filing highlights continued institutional interest in CRM.
  • Salesforce shares were down 3.9% as the stock opened at $163.37, near the lower end of its 52-week range. Despite the pullback, the company still has a market cap of about $133.8 billion and trades at a P/E of 18.91.
  • The latest quarter showed solid earnings and revenue beats, with EPS of $3.88 versus $3.13 expected and revenue of $11.13 billion versus $11.05 billion expected. However, several analysts recently cut ratings or price targets, reflecting mixed sentiment around Salesforce’s growth outlook and AI-related competition.
  • Five stocks we like better than Salesforce.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,983 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 210,088 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Salesforce worth $174,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in Salesforce by 24,056.7% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $12,552,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,182,951,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 924.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,883,610 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 3,504,605 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $6,019,199,000 after buying an additional 2,669,891 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,672,684 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $5,211,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,478 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Trading Down 3.9%

Salesforce stock opened at $163.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $274.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $170.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $287.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Phillip Securities lowered Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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