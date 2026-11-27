Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,038 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Cornermen Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 12.8% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $315.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Latest Salesforce News

Investors following CRM have been watching these news items:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1%

CRM stock opened at $197.36 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $269.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.88 and a 200-day moving average of $197.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.99%. Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total value of $1,172,745.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,416,936.57. This trade represents a 45.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 4,176 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $239.33 per share, for a total transaction of $999,442.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,486,958.84. This represents a 28.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM develops cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer relationships and operations. Its products support sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, data management and application development, with artificial intelligence capabilities incorporated across its platform. The company's offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud, along with Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and MuleSoft for connecting applications and systems.

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