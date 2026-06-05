Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,130 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,774 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $189.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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